Strs Ohio Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,662 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of ITT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

ITT stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 1-year low of $35.41 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.17.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. ITT’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 17.85%.

In other news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

