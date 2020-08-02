PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.9% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $5,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,908,934.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $1,688,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,036.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 280,210 shares of company stock worth $14,793,294 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTCT stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.83% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

