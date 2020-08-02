Strs Ohio Acquires 14,457 Shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1,021.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,457 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 766.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of PTC by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PTC by 323.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PTC from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Griffin Securities upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.18.

Shares of PTC opened at $85.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. PTC Inc has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $89.07. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $352.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.22 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

