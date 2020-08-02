Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) Position Reduced by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 41,925 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $2,148,149.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,936.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE QSR opened at $56.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.24.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

