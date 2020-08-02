Strs Ohio Acquires 16,362 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 103.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,362 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 87.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.4% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.69. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.03. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $47.89.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.51 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 19.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NATI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub downgraded National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on National Instruments from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on National Instruments from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

