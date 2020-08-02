Strs Ohio Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the second quarter worth $48,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 255.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Voya Financial by 90.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Voya Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Voya Financial stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.86. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Voya Financial Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.