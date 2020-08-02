Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,167 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 715.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,150,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,864 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,779,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,985,000 after acquiring an additional 662,360 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,917,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after acquiring an additional 402,332 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 484,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 295,486 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $77.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.49. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.66, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.63.

In related news, CFO Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $2,220,938. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

