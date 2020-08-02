Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 132.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,882 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,090,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 54,606.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 114,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 114,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 828.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 246,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,716 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $386.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $383.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $347.48. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $220.90 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The stock has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.37.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,684,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,952,485.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at $11,395,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,200 shares of company stock worth $8,448,135 over the last 90 days. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.86.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

