Strs Ohio Sells 2,345 Shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after purchasing an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,862,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,409,000 after acquiring an additional 89,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 785,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth $43,458,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNH opened at $62.39 on Friday. Syneos Health Inc has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $303,551.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,538,992.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,173 shares of company stock valued at $542,217. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $74.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

