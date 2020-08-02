Strs Ohio Acquires 5,462 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 184.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 174.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 18.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,374,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $86,586,344.60. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,841,130 shares of company stock worth $172,052,755.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $39.30 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

