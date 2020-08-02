Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Southwest Airlines have plunged more than 31% since the beginning of March due to coronavirus-led weak air travel demand. With travel demand significantly below year-ago levels, passenger revenues declined 55.5% year over year in the first six months of 2020. Moreover, the carrier reduced capacity by 31.6% in the same period to match the low-demand scenario. Further, the recent uptick in air-travel demand has been partly offset by the surge in new coronavirus cases. However, cost savings from low fuel prices, reduced capacity and cost-cutting measures, are supporting the bottom line. Notably, operating expenses declined 32.4% in the first half of 2020. The carrier's focus on its cargo unit is also encouraging. With passenger demand plummeting, the cargo-only operations should help the carrier recoup a bit of the lost revenues.”

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southwest Airlines from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE LUV opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.07. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post -5.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $263,558.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,685,215.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,316,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,099 shares of the airline’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,369 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 235,726 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

