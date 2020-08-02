Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is the parent and registered bank holding company of Live Oak Banking Company which offers online platform for small business lending. The company accepts deposit products as well as offers loans which comprise small business administration loans; conventional commercial business loans to small and medium sized businesses and construction loans. It offers loans to the veterinary, pharmacy, investment advisory, beverages, funeral homes, entertainment centers, agricultural and healthcare sectors. Live Oak Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina. “

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Itau BBA Securities cut Live Oak Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Live Oak Bancshares currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

LOB opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.08 million, a P/E ratio of 106.31 and a beta of 1.12. Live Oak Bancshares has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $63.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.34 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 2.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 100.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 124.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth $67,000. 43.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.