Network International (LON:NETW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Network International (LON:NETW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NETW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 415 ($5.11) to GBX 450 ($5.54) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 560 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Network International from GBX 390 ($4.80) to GBX 430 ($5.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Network International to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Network International from GBX 440 ($5.41) to GBX 500 ($6.15) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($6.59).

NETW opened at GBX 404 ($4.97) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 449.58 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 474.18. Network International has a twelve month low of GBX 4.35 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 656 ($8.07).

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

