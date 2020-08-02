Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Points International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Points International reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Points International will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to $0.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Points International.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Points International had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $82.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.00 million.

PCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Points International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.08 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Points International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOM opened at $9.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $121.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.55. Points International has a 52 week low of $6.89 and a 52 week high of $19.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.35.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Points International in the first quarter valued at $2,688,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Points International by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 620,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 260,751 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Points International by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 36,081 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Points International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Points International by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

