Head-To-Head Contrast: J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) & Kohl’s (OTCMKTS:KSS)

J. C. Penney (OTCMKTS:JCPNQ) and Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for J. C. Penney and Kohl’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. C. Penney 0 0 0 0 N/A Kohl’s 3 10 5 0 2.11

Kohl’s has a consensus price target of $32.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.12%. Given Kohl’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kohl’s is more favorable than J. C. Penney.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares J. C. Penney and Kohl’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio J. C. Penney $11.17 billion 0.01 -$268.00 million ($0.80) -0.39 Kohl’s $19.97 billion 0.15 $691.00 million $4.86 3.92

Kohl’s has higher revenue and earnings than J. C. Penney. J. C. Penney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kohl’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

J. C. Penney has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kohl’s has a beta of 1.74, meaning that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J. C. Penney and Kohl’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. C. Penney -6.73% -58.64% -5.32% Kohl’s 0.48% 3.34% 1.16%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.9% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Kohl’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of J. C. Penney shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Kohl’s shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kohl’s beats J. C. Penney on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

J. C. Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, and home furnishings; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, and custom decorating services. As of March 31, 2020, it operated approximately 850 stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company also sells its products through its Website, jcpenney.com. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Plano, Texas. On May 15, 2020, J. C. Penney Company, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation has a strategic collaboration with Planet Fitness, Inc. to open Planet Fitness stores. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

