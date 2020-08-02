Contrasting Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) and Nextera Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NEP)

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Biotricity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -14.18% -2.11% -1.08% Biotricity N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Biotricity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $855.00 million 4.77 -$71.00 million ($1.51) -41.19 Biotricity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Biotricity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nextera Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.7% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Biotricity shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nextera Energy Partners and Biotricity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 0 4 7 0 2.64 Biotricity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nextera Energy Partners currently has a consensus price target of $58.32, indicating a potential downside of 6.24%. Given Nextera Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nextera Energy Partners is more favorable than Biotricity.

Risk and Volatility

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotricity has a beta of 2.78, indicating that its stock price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nextera Energy Partners beats Biotricity on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, focuses on providing biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses to deliver remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It is developing Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution that provides recurring reimbursements to doctors, hospitals, and independent diagnostic testing facilities; revenue model that fits within the established insurance billing practices; built-in cellular connectivity; and motion tracking to detect exercise, activity, and disorientation. The company is also developing Biolife, a health and lifestyle solution for individuals. It has a collaboration agreement with the University of Calgary to determine the predictive value of electrocardiogram readings in preventative healthcare applications. Biotricity, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.