Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Head-To-Head Comparison

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Continental (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

Get Regency Affiliates alerts:

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Continental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A Continental -3.45% -9.13% -3.51%

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Continental’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Continental $49.82 billion 0.39 -$1.37 billion ($0.69) -13.97

Regency Affiliates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Continental.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Continental shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Continental has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Regency Affiliates and Continental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A Continental 2 6 3 0 2.09

Dividends

Regency Affiliates pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Continental pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Continental pays out -34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Continental

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics. This segment offers advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products. The Powertrain segment provides engine systems, fuel and exhaust management systems, hybrid electric vehicles, sensors and actuators, and transmission products. The Interior segment develops and produces information, communication, and network solutions and services for cars and commercial vehicles, such as body and security, commercial vehicle and aftermarket, infotainment and connectivity, and instrumentation and driver HMI systems. The Tires segment provides passenger and light truck equipment, commercial vehicle, and two-wheel tires for use in vehicle manufacture and replacement businesses. The ContiTech segment develops, manufactures, and markets functional parts, and intelligent components and systems made of rubber, plastic, metal, and fabric for the machine and plant engineering, mining, agriculture, automotive, and other industries. It offers air spring systems, industrial fluid solutions, mobile fluid systems, and vibration control products, as well as conveyor belts and power transmission products. Continental Aktiengesellschaft serves the automotive, railway engineering, machine and plant construction, and mining industries, as well as replacement sector. The company was formerly known as Continental-Caoutchouc- und Gutta-Percha Compagnie. Continental Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Affiliates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Affiliates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.