Zacks: Brokerages Expect eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that eGain Corp (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for eGain’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. eGain also posted earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.41 million. eGain had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 19.86%.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of eGain in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of eGain from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other eGain news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $230,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 916,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,552,310.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $50,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,663.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in eGain by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of eGain by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

EGAN stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. eGain has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $12.12.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

