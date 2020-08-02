-$0.26 EPS Expected for RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman reported earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after purchasing an additional 177,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

REDU opened at $3.20 on Friday. RISE Education Cayman has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. The company has a market cap of $180.13 million, a PE ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 1.02.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

