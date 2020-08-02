Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Agenus posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.97). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.84). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agenus.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AGEN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.17. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.78. The company has a market cap of $521.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.08.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Incyte sold 214,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $783,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,114,888 shares in the company, valued at $62,640,490.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 781,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,847,418. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in shares of Agenus during the first quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agenus by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Agenus in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 75.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 11,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.74% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

