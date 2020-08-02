Analysts Expect Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will announce $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.46. Stag Industrial reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 82,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $2,646,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,648,644. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 1,511.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,816,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,525 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,178,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,934,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,047,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,715,000 after buying an additional 1,253,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,032,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 1,133,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. Stag Industrial has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Earnings History and Estimates for Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

