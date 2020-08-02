Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) to Post -$0.14 EPS

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACRX) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). AcelRx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.39). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.09). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AcelRx Pharmaceuticals.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.69 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.24.

In other AcelRx Pharmaceuticals news, Director Adrian Adams bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $133,000.00. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 607.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.09 on Friday. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $2.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39. The stock has a market cap of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.81.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company also develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain.

Earnings History and Estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

