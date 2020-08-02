Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) to report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.17). Dynavax Technologies reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 722.75% and a negative net margin of 310.97%.

DVAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

In other news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $4,840,000.00. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $39,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 220,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,778.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,000 shares of company stock worth $689,320. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% during the first quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 337.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,049,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 809,934 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,505,000 after acquiring an additional 689,170 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,766,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,477,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,999,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 313,946 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $8.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 6.63 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

