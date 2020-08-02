Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)

WFD Unibail Rodamco (OTCMKTS:UNBLF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on UNBLF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a report on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WFD Unibail Rodamco in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, AlphaValue cut WFD Unibail Rodamco from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. WFD Unibail Rodamco has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UNBLF stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. WFD Unibail Rodamco has a 12 month low of $45.30 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship destinations, with a portfolio valued at 65.3 Bn as at December 31, 2019, of which 86% in retail, 6% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 3% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 90 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

