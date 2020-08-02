Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%.

SRTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.25. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensus Healthcare (SRTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dynavax Technologies Co. to Announce -$0.24 Earnings Per Share
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WFD Unibail Rodamco
Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Outperform Rating for WFD Unibail Rodamco
Sensus Healthcare Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Sensus Healthcare Inc Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TORC Oil and Gas Price Target to $2.25
Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TORC Oil and Gas Price Target to $2.25
Wienerberger Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
Wienerberger Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank
WEIR GRP PLC/S Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada
WEIR GRP PLC/S Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report