Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) to post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sensus Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.21). Sensus Healthcare reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensus Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sensus Healthcare.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 million. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 11.86%.

SRTS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Sensus Healthcare from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Sensus Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.65 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Rench Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.27% of Sensus Healthcare at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRTS stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 0.25. Sensus Healthcare has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

