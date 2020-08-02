Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) Price Target to $2.25

TORC Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:VREYF) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on TORC Oil and Gas from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.08.

TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54.

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

