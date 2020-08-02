Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WBRBY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Thursday.

Wienerberger stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.37. Wienerberger has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.21.

Wienerberger Company Profile

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Austria and internationally. It operates in six segments: Clay Building Materials Eastern Europe, Clay Building Materials Western Europe, Pipes & Pavers Eastern Europe, Pipes & Pavers Western Europe, North America, and Holding & Others.

