WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WEGRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Get WEIR GRP PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS WEGRY opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. WEIR GRP PLC/S has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.88.

The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

Featured Story: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEIR GRP PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.