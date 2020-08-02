Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

WLMS opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $2.20. The company has a market cap of $33.18 million, a P/E ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $66.15 million during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Williams Industrial Services Group news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 31,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.13 per share, with a total value of $35,042.43. Insiders purchased 319,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,230 in the last ninety days. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

