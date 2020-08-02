LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Boosts Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Price Target to $14.00

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.75 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Wrap Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. Wrap Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.69 million.

In other Wrap Technologies news, COO Michael James Rothans sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $41,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,021 shares in the company, valued at $137,940.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,800 shares of company stock worth $152,628 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 8,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 1,464.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 78,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wrap Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,478 shares in the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

