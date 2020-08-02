Peel Hunt Lowers YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) to Hold

YouGov (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of YUGVF stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. YouGov has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $7.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.61.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

