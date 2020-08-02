Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$84.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$76.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.83% from the company’s current price.

KL has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$71.13.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$73.15 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 1-year low of C$25.67 and a 1-year high of C$73.31. The stock has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$52.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$744.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

