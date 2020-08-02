Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Given New C$81.00 Price Target at CIBC

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target lifted by analysts at CIBC from C$75.00 to C$81.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KL. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.13.

Shares of TSE:KL opened at C$73.15 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$73.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.28 billion and a PE ratio of 25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$57.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.66.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$737.99 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

