National Bank Financial Analysts Give Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) a C$21.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2020

National Bank Financial set a C$21.00 target price on Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KMP.UN. Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, May 8th. CIBC cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised Killam Apartment REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Killam Apartment REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$20.94.

Shares of KMP.UN opened at C$17.39 on Thursday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52-week low of C$13.90 and a 52-week high of C$23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.37 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.88, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.71%.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

