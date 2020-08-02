Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$8.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CSFB reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.00.

Shares of LUN opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$4.08 and a 12 month high of C$8.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.76. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,250.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

