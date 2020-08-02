Raymond James Trims Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Target Price to C$8.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.10 to C$8.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.00.

LUN stock opened at C$7.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.76. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,250.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$507.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total value of C$128,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,530,810.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

