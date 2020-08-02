Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,600.00 at Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,314.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

