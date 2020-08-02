Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $3,600.00 at Guggenheim

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Guggenheim from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.76% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,240.51.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2,314.52.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
