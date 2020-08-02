Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $3,650.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at MKM Partners from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “positive” rating and issued a $3,000.00 target price (up from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,240.51.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,884.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,314.52. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,344.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,578.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.