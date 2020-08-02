AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $77.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $65.63 on Friday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $81.39. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. AGCO had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AGCO will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,129,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in AGCO by 96.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in AGCO by 95.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in AGCO by 806.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.