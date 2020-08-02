JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €3.80 Price Target

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been given a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €4.80 ($5.39) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.06) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.08 ($4.58).

Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of €3.81 ($4.28) and a 12 month high of €5.95 ($6.69).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

