FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) had its target price upped by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FormFactor to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

FORM stock opened at $28.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60 and a beta of 1.40. FormFactor has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $33.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. FormFactor had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $157.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 2,010 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $64,119.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,087.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,121 shares of company stock worth $1,061,110. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORM. FMR LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in FormFactor by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 140,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

