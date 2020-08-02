Morgan Stanley Raises Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $120.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BAND. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.57.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of BAND stock opened at $144.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.94 and a beta of 0.80. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $156.99.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.44 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Bandwidth news, CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $948,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,419.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $58,050.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,189 shares in the company, valued at $596,805.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,271 shares of company stock worth $17,862,643 over the last quarter. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 50.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,053,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,870,000 after purchasing an additional 353,659 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,297,000 after acquiring an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $14,489,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 32.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 628,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,275,000 after acquiring an additional 155,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 11.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,463,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,479,000 after acquiring an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.