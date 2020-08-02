Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ABCB. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.48. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $44.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $284.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after buying an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after acquiring an additional 60,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after acquiring an additional 37,752 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.