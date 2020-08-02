Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €86.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €86.00 ($96.63) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($101.12) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €80.75 ($90.73).

Shares of FRA WAF opened at €76.00 ($85.39) on Friday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($172.13). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €89.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €84.40.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

