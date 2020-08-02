Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT Raised to $440.00 at Raymond James

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAPL. HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.23.

AAPL stock opened at $425.04 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $192.58 and a 12 month high of $425.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $367.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.71. The stock has a market cap of $1,842.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 31st. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, July 30th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, August 28th.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.55. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 67.82%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.94 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $50,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth $51,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 35.6% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Apple by 150.0% during the first quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

