Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Encompass Health Corp Issued By SunTrust Banks (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.99.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.71.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 26,132 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $1,618,093.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,337,478.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

