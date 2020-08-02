DA Davidson Weighs in on Ameris Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABCB. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $23.08 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $284.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.95 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,550,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 99,578 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,606,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,175,000 after purchasing an additional 170,643 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,120,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,299 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,840,000 after purchasing an additional 37,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

