Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $210.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $210.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s current price.

TEAM has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, FBN Securities initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $176.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.67, a P/E/G ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.02. Atlassian has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $198.41.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $430.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 30.7% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

