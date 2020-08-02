Aviva (LON:AV) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aviva (LON:AV) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 370 ($4.55) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 391 ($4.81) to GBX 362 ($4.45) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aviva from GBX 332 ($4.09) to GBX 330 ($4.06) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aviva has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 372.83 ($4.59).

Aviva stock opened at GBX 263.70 ($3.25) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 279.71 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 300.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.18. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.71 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 439.40 ($5.41).

In other Aviva news, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 272 ($3.35) per share, with a total value of £6,081.92 ($7,484.52).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles and medical expenses, as well as property and liability, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

