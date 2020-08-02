Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a reduce rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC lowered Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 432.33 ($5.32).

Shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock opened at GBX 57.90 ($0.71) on Thursday. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 52 week low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 841.60 ($10.36). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 176.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.35.

In related news, insider Amr Ali Abdallah AbouelSeoud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £78,000 ($95,988.19). Also, insider Michael de Picciotto purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £2,000,000 ($2,461,235.54). In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,426,008 shares of company stock worth $1,326,600,400.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

